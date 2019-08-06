Amazon Freedom Sale: Metz 40-inch Android TV For Rs 17,999 is a Steal Deal
Metz, the German television company, has lined up a discount on the new 40-inch Full HD television for the upcoming Amazon Freedom Day Sale. The sale starts tomorrow for Prime subscribers, and Metz is offering a straight discount of Rs 2,000 on the TV. This means that the 40-inch TV, which is otherwise priced at Rs 19,999 will be available for Rs 17,999 during the Amazon Freedom Day Sale.
The Metz 40-inch Full TV has the model number M40E6 and the display panel has the 1920x1080 resolution. There are 2 HDMI ports, 16-watts of total sound output and supports the DTS TruSurround sound. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, there will also be a 10 percent discount if you make the payment using an SBI credit card, which should further bring down the price of the new Metz 40-inch Android TV.
METZ TVs run the full Android TV experience, which gives you access to Google Assistant and streaming apps including YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, Spotify, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT and more. The company says that the TVs rely on artificial intelligence (AI) when you do a search to give better results. You can also do a voice search. Netflix fans would perhaps like the dedicated Netflix button on the remote. The Trochilus Extreme display technology boosts contrast, improves skin tone reproduction, makes colour more accurate and improves detailing.
In a nutshell, this price for a high quality display panel such as the one in the Metz 40-inch Android TV, makes it a sure-shot steal deal.
