Amazon Freedom Sale: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Bundle For Rs 78,990 is a Cool Deal

There is an increasing demand for computing devices that can be morphed into tablets or laptops, as and when users need to. These are also called hybrid computing devices or convertibles. While there are many options now, none really offer a better experience than the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, at least in the Microsoft Windows ecosystem. As we speak, the Microsoft Surface 6 Pro is listed during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale with what can surely be categorized as a rather interesting deal.

The Surface Pro 6 with the configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is selling for Rs 78,990 at the moment. What makes this a bundle offer that cannot be missed, is that the Type Cover Bundle is a part of the package. The price of that keyboard and cover accessory if you were to buy it separately would set you back by a cool Rs 10,499.

And this price of Rs 78,990 is the lowest this combo deal has ever been priced at. In fact, last month during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the same deal was being offered for Rs 79,990. If you still wish to buy the Surface Pro 6 without the Type Cover, that will cost you Rs 76,380—it’s a no brainer then, which deal you should pick. And right now, you can also get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 if you pay for this using your SBI credit card. There is a discount of Rs 750 if you pay with your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. And that if before you factor in an exchange offer that gives you as much as Rs 14,600 for your old computer, if you want to trade-in.

There is also the No Cost EMI on credit cards from American Express, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as certain debit cards.

This specific configuration of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 runs the 8th generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12.5-inch PixelSense Display has the 2,736 x 1,824 resolution. This comes with Windows 10 Home preloaded. You get close to all-day battery life and all that in a form factor that is as simple as picking up a notepad and walking into office.

Safe to say, if I had saved up enough money (which I haven’t), this is one deal I wouldn’t have missed.

