Amazon Freedom Sale: Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Heavy Discounts

The Amazon Freedom Sale has begun, well for Prime customers, and will kick-off for regular customers starting tomorrow. Customers can avail various discounts and deals on a variety of products. Amazon has listed up to 40 per cent of on mobile and accessories, up to 50 per cent off on electronics, up to 60 per cent off on TVs and electronics and more.

While a lot of offers have been carried over from the Prime Day sale, we still think the special discounts and offers on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 are worth checking out.

The Nokia 8.1 is being offered for as low as Rs 18,900 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is being offered for Rs 22,499. The handset will also be offered with no cost EMI on select cards, and an additional discount of up to Rs 7,700 when you exchange an old smartphone. As a special offer for Prime customers, there is a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 with SBI Credit cards and Credit Card EMIs. Similarly, Prime customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get 5 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 750.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. Just like the Nokia 8.1, you can avail no-cost EMI, and an additional discount of up to Rs 7,700 when you exchange an old smartphone. Rest of the offers also remain the same.

The Nokia 8.1 features a Full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and HDR10 support. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor and is offered with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage or 6GB RAM 128GB of storage, both of which can be expanded further via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 sports a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, with the primary 12-megapixel camera featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4-micron pixels, OIS, EIS, 2PD (dual photodiode) tech, and a dual-LED flash. The secondary 13-megapixel fixed-focus lens is meant for depth sensing. At the front, the Nokia 8.1 houses a 20-megapixel fixed focus lens with 0.9-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixel tech for better low-light photography. Nokia is touting its Bothie feature, which allows both the front and rear camera to be used simultaneously, as well as its Pro Camera UI, with several manual camera options. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.

Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone shipped with Android 8.1 but is currently running on the Android 9.0 Pie Update.

