Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 7 Pro is Available With Exchange Offer And Discounts

The Amazon Freedom Sale is now underway and runs through till August 11. One of the most popular phones right now, the OnePlus 7 Pro, also has some specific deals that you could perhaps take advantage of. The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced upwards of Rs 48,999 and while there is no straight discount on the selling price of the phone, you can cobble together a good deal if you look closely.

If you pay for your OnePlus 7 Pro using an SBI credit card, you get a discount of Rs 1,500 which is calculated at the time of the final payment. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a straight discount of Rs 750. Amazon says that there are no additional steps to avail the discount, and you simply need to checkout by selecting your SBI credit card, and the discount will be automatically calculated. You will be able to avail this offer even if you get this purchase converted to a No Cost EMI. This option is available on credit cards from American Express, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as certain debit cards.

Then there is the exchange offer as well. You can trade in your old phone, and the maximum value that you will get for it is Rs 18,500. This exchange offer is applicable on the OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB; Mirror Grey), OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB; Mirror Grey), OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB; Almond), OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB; Nebula Blue) and also the OnePlus 7 Pro (12GB + 256GB; Nebula Blue).

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also available in four variants. The entry spec configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 48,998 and is available in the Mirror Grey and Almond colour options. Then there is the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration which costs Rs 52,998 which is available in the Nebula Blue colour. This same colorway is also available in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which sports a price tag of Rs 57,998.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a large 6.67-inch display, has a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel +16-megapixel camera setup at the back, a pop-up front camera, a 90Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. In fact, OnePlus is one of the companies that regularly rolls out software updates for the phone, and we have seen significant performance, camera and general improvements over the summer thus far.

