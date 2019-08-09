Amazon Freedom Sale: TCL 2019 4K TVs With Amazon Alexa Are Priced Rs 25,790 Onwards

Everywhere you look during the Amazon Freedom Sale, it seems to be great deals on televisions. Chinese company TCL has its 2019 4K TVs in India available at rather interesting price points. There are three screen sizes—43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch with prices starting Rs 22,999. And that is before you factor in the discounts if you pay via an SBI credit card or an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

It is important that you do not confuse the new TVs with the predecessors, which in some cases carry the same model numbers. New The TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43P65US-2-19 is priced at Rs 25,790 and offers 2 HDMI inputs, a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound, as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

The TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50P65US-2019 TV is priced at Rs 33,590 and offers 3 HDMI inputs instead. The rest of the specifications, including a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant remain the same.

At the top of the ladder sits the TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55P65US-2019 variant. This is priced at Rs 36,999. This has a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) display with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR Pro and micro dimming, a smart TV operating system that is based on Linux, DTS-Dolby digital sound as well as the built-in Amazon Alexa virtual assistant remain the same.

These TVs also have the Netflix app preloaded, as well as the TCL TV+ App Store to download more apps and streaming services. Each of these TVs runs a dual core processor and dual core graphics, with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. While Alexa built-in should work automatically with the 50-inch and 55-inch models, you will need to buy a separate Echo Dot to enable that in the 43-inch version.

In case you are paying with an SBI credit card, you will get a straight discount of Rs 1,500. This is part of the 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,500 and you will be eligible for the full discount in this case. If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit, you can get a straight Rs 750 discount. You can also choose to avail the No Cost EMI option which includes credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards. There is also an exchange offer which gives you up to Rs 3,360 for your old TV, if you have something to trade-in.

