Amazon Freedom Sale: There is a 43-inch Samsung TV For Rs 28,999 With a Fire TV Stick Bundled

Smart televisions are becoming more affordable than ever before. The Amazon Freedom Sale has a very interesting deal on the 43-inch Samsung UA43N5010ARXXL TV, which is priced at Rs 28,999. With the TV, you get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free. The Amazon Freedom Sale has started today for Prime subscribers, while all other users will also be able to get access to the discounts from tomorrow through till August 11.

If you are paying with a SBI credit, you will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 as well. In this case, your discount will top out at Rs 1,500 and that means you will pay Rs 27,499 for the Samsung Smart TV. If you are paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a 5 percent discount up to a maximum of Rs 750. Amazon says there is also an exchange offer that gives you as much as Rs 2,280 for your old TV if you give it in exchange.

There is also the No Cost EMI on credit cards from American Express, Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as certain debit cards.

The Samsung UA43N5010ARXXL TV has a 43-inch Full HD LED panel with the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution panel. There are two HDMI ports, and the speakers have a combined sound output of 20-watts.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick which is being bundled with this TV will add the smartness aspect, allowing you to access a whole gamut of video and media streaming services, including the Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Zee5 and more. The Fire TV Stick is currently selling for Rs 3,999.

