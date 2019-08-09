Amazon Freedom Sale: This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 59,999 is a Super Deal

If you have been bitten by the Netflix and Chill bug, chances are you would be looking for a sweet deal on a large screen TV. And the Amazon Freedom Sale may just have the answer for you. The Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV is selling for a price tag of Rs 59,999 during the sale. And that is before you factor in the additional possible discounts.

In case you are paying with an SBI credit card, you will get a straight discount of Rs 1,500. This is part of the 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,500 and you will be eligible for the full discount in this case. This means the Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV will cost you Rs 58,499.

If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit, you can get a straight Rs 750 discount.

You can also choose to avail the No Cost EMI option which includes credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards. There is also an exchange offer which gives you up to Rs 3,360 for your old TV, if you have something to trade-in.

The Samsung UA55NU6100 4K TV is part of the 2019 line-up of Series 6 smart TVs. The 4K panel supports HDR as well, including the HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range standards. This is powered by a quad core processor, which means the smart TV capabilities should be top notch. Streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Jio Cinema, Sony Liv, Eros Now and Sun NXT, to name a few, are preloaded on the TV. You can also enable remote control with the Samsung SmartThings app for the Smart Hub compatible smart home devices. If you pair a wireless keyboard with this, you can even use this as an extension of your PC or phone, for productivity tasks.

If you have been waiting for a deal on a 55-inch 4K TV that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, and didn’t want to take a risk with the lesser known brands, this might just be the time to splash the cash.

