Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale has entered the second day. The four day Amazon Freedom Sale, which started yesterday, August 9, will continue till August 12. In the smartphone category, Amazon is offering some good deals in the form of exchange and cashbacks. Some smartphones are also listed on the Amazon Freedom Sale with outright discounts and price cuts. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, Amazon India customers can save with an additional cashback of 10 per cent when they pay using SBI debit and credit cards. Eligible customers can also avail EMI on using their debit card from select banks. Amazon states that discounts and deals will offer up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to 50 percent off on consumer electronics and daily essentials, 50 to 80 percent off on fashion and up to 70 percent off on home and outdoors equipment.In the ongoing sale, here are our top 5 picks that are worth a spend after their discounted prices.One of the best-selling and popular smartphone OnePlus 6 will be available under the ‘Freedom Sale’. Currently, Amazon is offering up to Rs 7,510 off on exchange of an old smartphone. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, those who buy OnePlus 6 will be eligible for six months no-cost EMI along with 20 percent discount on OnePlus branded accessories. The offer will be applicable across both Amazon India, and OnePlus offline channels. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB.The Honor 7X 64GB is available at a discounted price of ₹10,999 (MRP ₹16,999) during Amazon's Freedom Sale. Customers can also exchange their old smartphone and get an additional discount of up to ₹9,000. The Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and was launched back in December with Android 7.0 Nougat. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,084 off with the exchange on Oppo Realme 1. The Oppo Realme 1 starts at Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 13,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.Nokia 6.1 (2018) also gets a Rs 3000 discount in the Amazon Freedom Sale 2018. Rs 15,999 is a good price for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant down from its original price i.e Rs 18,999. The new Nokia 6.1 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and there are no reports of the Android Oreo update as of now.Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is selling for Rs 55,900. You can get a further Rs 4000 cashback if you buy it using HDFC credit card outright or on EMI. The new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which was first featured in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It is powered by Exynos 8895 SoC. The smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It’s a dual SIM smartphone and comes with a hybrid SIM and microSD card slot.