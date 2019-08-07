Amazon Freedom Sale: Xiaomi Mi TVs With Android TV And PatchWall Start at Rs 12,499

Xiaomi Mi TVs really did start the revolution that has led us to this day, when we can actually buy a genuinely good smart TV at truly affordable prices. The entire line-up of Mi TVs is available at rather interesting prices in the Amazon Freedom Sale that has flagged off today and runs through till August 11.

If you are paying with a SBI credit, you will get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 as well. If you are paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get a 5 percent discount up to a maximum of Rs 750. At present, there are no exchange offers on the Mi TVs.

The Mi TV range starts at Rs 12,499 for the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro. This TV was previously selling for Rs 12,999. The Mi TV 4C Pro runs the full-fledged Google Android TV as well as Xiaomi’s own content curation platform PatchWall. This has an HD Ready LED display, with the smart features and apps powered by a 64-bit quad core processor with 1GB of RAM and the ability to control the TV, set top box and more with just one remote.

If you want to go one size up, there is the 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro which is priced at Rs 21,990. This has the Full HD LED display (1,920 x 1,080 resolution). There are 3 HDMI inputs, and support for DTS-HD sound. This runs the Google Android TV platform, as well as Xiaomi’s own PatchWall content curation layer.

Then there is the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro which is priced at Rs 29,999. This has a Full HD LED display, runs Android TV with PatchWall and Google Voice Search as well. This has 3 HDMI ports and support for DTS-HD sound.

At the top of the pyramid sits the 55-inch screen size of the Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 that is priced at Rs 47,999 and packs a 4K HDR display. This is the flagship, with an Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) screen and support for Dolby + DTS-HD audio. There are three HDMI ports. In fact, the design is incredibly thin, and Xiaomi claims this is the thinnest Android TV in the world.

All of these Mi TVs run the Google Android TV smart TV platform, which means they can run a variety of streaming apps including Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Zee5, Sun NXT and more. The Chromecast built-in feature means the Amazon Video apps now also plays along well with the Xiaomi Mi TVs.

