Amazon, Google, Microsoft To Face The Parliamentary Standing Committee

Big Tech firms like Amazon, Google, Netflix and others have to face the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tuesday. These companies have been summoned by the Committee to question the anti-competitive practices. In addition to these companies, the summon has also been issued to local players like Flipkart, Ola and Oyo.

The digital ecosystem has been accused of misusing its position in the market and this summon is likely to raise these issues, asking them to curb such practices and deliver a holistic experience to the customers.

Reports suggest the panel, which is headed by BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha, during his meeting on Tuesday will discuss the matter, which has garnered a lot of attention in recent times. Tech firms have played down the impact of such practices and talked about the growth and development provided by the companies in the country.

This panel has already spoken to the representatives of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as well as the officials of Indian tech firms involved in these matters. The summoning of representatives of Big Tech firms by the Parliamentary panel is in line with its earlier discussions on the matter.

The meeting comes at a time when the big players in the digital and technological space have been accused of indulging in anti-competitive methods and unfair business practices.

