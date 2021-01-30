Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops, Monitors and More Accessories

Amazon India today announced its 'Grand Gaming Days sale which will introduce heavy discounts on gaming gear including gaming laptops, gaming headphones, keyboards, monitors, CPU units, and more. During the Grand Gaming Days, buyers can avail a host of bank offers and other EMI and exchange deals on products from popular brands like Acer, Lenovo, Asus, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Alienware, and more.

The sale will go on for two days, starting today and will go on till January 31. During the Grand Gaming Days sale, buyers will be able to avail up to 50 percent off on gaming laptops, consoles and accessories, graphic cards, monitors, and more. Additionally, users can avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select gadgets. HSBC Bank Credit Card users can get up to Rs 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 8,000 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI purchases can be availed at up to Rs 1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of Rs 10,000.

Among some of the products available on sale are HP Pavillion Gaming laptop that is on sale for a price of Rs 59,490, as against its Rs 79,929 sticker price. The Lenovo Legion 5 is up for sale at a price of Rs 59,990, a Rs 25,000 discount over its Rs 84,990 pirce tag. Further, the Dell G3 3500 Gaming laptop is going for a price of Rs 75,490 as against its Rs 85,957 sticker price during the Grand Gaming Days sale. Apart from these, more gaming laptops can be purchased at heavy discounts during Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 100 cashback on using Amazon Pay during the Grand Gaming Days sale.

Among monitors, LG's 27-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor is up for sale at a price of Rs 28,499 as against its Rs 50,000 MRP. Lenovo's 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate is up for sale at a price of Rs 18,990 as against the Rs 26,800 sticker price. Acer's 23.6-inch FHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz refresh rate is price at Rs 13,499 as against its Rs 15,999 sticker price during the sale.

Apart from gaming laptops and monitors, buyers can avail attractive discounts on a range of products including gaming headphones, consoles, games, and other gaming hardware and accessories.