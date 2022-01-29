Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts On Gaming Gear From HP, Asus, Logitech And More

E-commerce giant Amazon has launched a new Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale in India that brings a bunch of discounts on gaming gear. During the sale, buyers can get deals on gaming laptops, monitors, consoles, graphic cards, TVs, and more. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is said to offer up to 50 percent off on gaming gear, along with other offers like exchange and no-cost EMI options available as well.

The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale will be live on the platform till January 30 and customers will be able to avail discounts on products from brands like Sony, HP, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Logitech, Xiaomi, and more. Let us take a look at some of the best deals on gaming monitors, laptops, and more during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale.

In terms of gaming laptops, there are many options available at a discounted price. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1,39,990 during the sale. This is a Rs 71,000 discount over the game’s Rs 2,10,990 sticker price. Apart from the Asus ROG Zephyrus, there are deals on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, and the HP Victus.

Sony’s Bravia 55X80AJ 55-inch smart TV for gaming is also priced at Rs 74,990 as against its Rs 1,09,900 sticker price. The Redmi X55, which is also a pretty decent gaming TV is also available at a price of Rs 44,999 during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale.

Apart from this, there are deals on gaming mouse and Wi-Fi routers that are best suited for gamers. The Asus GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router is available for Rs 32,299 as against its Rs 48,500 sticker price, and the Logitech G502 gaming mouse is available at a price of Rs 3,800 as against its Rs 6,495 sticker price.

