Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Offers on Gaming Laptops, Peripherals, and More
The Amazon Great Gaming Days sale is scheduled from 29 July to 31 July.
Amazon is hosting yet another sale, this time targeting the gamer audience. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale kicks of today, 29 July and will go on till the 31 of July. The sale is offering discounts and deals on various gaming notebooks from Lenovo, MSI, Asus and HP as well as various peripheral and accessories brands like Logitech, Corsair and Hyper X among others. There are also some PC components that are selling at a discounted price.
The company is claiming a discount of up to 50 percent with options of no-cost EMI as well as exchange bonus. You can also get up to 50 percent off on gaming consoles and video games.
Here are some of the best deals:
Lenovo Legion Y540
Lenovo’s gaming notebook, the Legion Y540 is selling for a discounted price of Rs 1,22,990. According to the Lenovo website, the model is priced at Rs 1,30,650 after a discount coupon. For the price you get an Intel 9th-gen Core i7-9750H with 16GB of RAM with an Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB graphics card, 1TB of HDD storage with 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Asus Zephyrus M
The newly launched Zephyrus M from Asus was announced at Rs 1,50,000. During the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale the gaming notebook is available from Rs 1,39,990. The configuration includes a 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz display, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of VRAM.
Samsung 860 Evo M.2 SSD (500GB)
If you need a fast gaming experience, you need superfast storage. The Samsung Evo 860 Evo M.2 SSD is selling for a discount and can be availed for Rs 6,999. This is a really good price as the drive is not available anywhere for less than Rs 7,500.
Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse
The G Pro Gaming Mouse from Logitech is selling close to a 50 percent discount and can be purchased for Rs 2,599. The mouse has a market price of Rs 5,995. It comes with Logitech’s Hero 16K sensor that offers up to 16,000dpi. You also get RGB lighting, customisable buttons, and a mechanical button tensioning system to improve the consistency of the left/right mouse buttons.
