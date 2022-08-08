Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals On Smartphones From OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi And More

Amazon’s Great Freedom Day sale for this year’s Independence Day is going on right now. During the sale, buyers can avail massive discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products, and more. With the amount of deals on offer, things often get confusing for buyers. Which is why, we are here. In this article, we will tell you some of the best deals during Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale that ends on August 10.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, the most affordable OnePlus in the Indian market is priced at a Rs 1,000 discount over its sticker price of Rs 19,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is priced at Rs 18,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. Apart from this, buyers can also avail up to Rs 750 off on SBI credit card for non-EMI transactions, and Rs 1,250 off on EMI transactions during the sale.

2. OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R, a premium mid-range offering from OnePlus is priced at Rs 34,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. The smartphone is otherwise priced at Rs 38,999, meaning there is a straight Rs 4,000 discount over the sticker price. The 150W variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,999 during the sale, as compared to the sticker price of Rs 43,999. Apart from this, buyers can also avail up to Rs 750 off on SBI credit card for non-EMI transactions, and Rs 1,250 off on EMI transactions during the sale.

3. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 onwards during the Amazon sale, a Rs 2,000 discount over the sticker price of Rs 16,999 in India. Apart from this, buyers can also avail the Rs 750 off on non-EMI transactions and Rs 1,250 off on EMI transactions with SBI Credit Cards.

4. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is priced at Rs 24,999 during the Amazon sale, as compared to its Rs 26,999 sticker price. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, users can also get an added discount of up to Rs 5,000 on all bank cards, meaning users can purchase the smartphone for as low as Rs 19,999 during the sale.

5. Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset was launched in India at a price of Rs 43,999. However, the smartphone is now available at a price of Rs 35,999 during the Amazon sale. The Xiaomi 11T Pro also offers 120W fast charging, and users can avail a further Rs 5,000 discount on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, beinging the price down to Rs 30,999 during the Amazon sale.

6. Samsung Galaxy M53

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched in India at a price of Rs 26,499 onwards earlier this year. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is listed at a price of Rs 24,999, a Rs 1,500 discount over the smartphone’s sticker price. Apart from this, buyers can also avail a flat Rs 2,250 discount on SBI credit cards, along with a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,250 on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

