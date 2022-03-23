Amazon Great Gaming Days Sale Announced: Best Deals On Gaming Laptops From HP, Lenovo, Asus And More

Amazon has announced a new ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale that brings a host of deals and offers on gaming gadgets and accessories. During the sale, users can avail offers on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, JBL and many more. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale will begin on March 24 and will go on till March 26, 2022. Customers will also be able to avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on Federal bank debit and credit cards along with the convenience of no-cost EMI across a wide selection and attractive prices.

Let us take a look at some popular products that are will be available at good discounts during the Grand Gaming Days sale on Amazon.

Gaming Laptops and Desktops:

MSI GF75 Thin 17.3” Gaming Laptop: Powered by an Intel i5-10th gen Processor and 1650 GPU, this MSI gaming is priced at Rs 58,900 during the sale. It comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a first-of-its-kind gaming laptop, is comes with a high-power 8-core CPU and a 14-inch display. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. The gaming laptops is available at a price of Rs 1,34,990 during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale.

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is a perfect companion for the gamers. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with an 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD and is available for Rs 69,490.

HP Victus Ryzen 7 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop: The HP Victus Gaming Laptop powered by Ryzen 7 5800H processor is available for Rs 81,990 during the Amazon sale.

