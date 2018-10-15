Amazon Great India Festival Sale: Buy Samsung S9 For Just Rs 46,880

Amazon is currently hosting its ‘Great India Festival’ sale which is going to end today. Today, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S9 at an unbelievably low price as perhaps an ending ceremony. The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant of the phone priced at Rs 64,999 is available at a discounted price of just Rs 46,880. As part of the sale, it is listed on the Amazon website at Rs 48,880 after a discount of Rs 16,119. Customers can also get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 if the purchase is made using an SBI Bank credit or debit cards. Apart from this, all the variants of the Samsung smartphone will be available under the Samsung Upgrade Program. So, buyers can get an exchange discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Galaxy S9 on exchanging an old smartphone that is eligible.The Samsung Galaxy S9 is powered by a 64bit octa-core Exynos 9810 processor with support for up to 400GB microSD cards. It runs on Samsung Experience 9.0 which is based on the Android 8.0 Oreo. It features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It measures in at 147.70 x 68.70 x 8.50 and weighs in at 163.00 grams. The S9 is a dual SIM phone which accepts Nano-SIM for both the slots. On the connectivity front, it includes GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, NFC, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer.