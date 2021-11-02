Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Last Minute Deals As Month-Long Sale Comes To End

Amazon’s month-long Great Indian Festival sale finally ends today. The Great Indian Festival sale that started early last month gave us some of the best deals of this year and prepared us for the festive season that is upon us. Now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ending, with today being the last day. We have compiled a list of some of the best last-minute deals during the Amazon sale, in case you are looking to leverage more out of the amazing discounts Amazon’s sale brings us.

1. iPad Air 2020 - Last year’s iPad Air is available at a price of Rs 46,900 as against its Rs 54,900 sticker price for the Wi-Fi-only variant. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant of the iPad Air 4th generation is priced at Rs 51,900 as against its Rs 66,900 sticker price. Apart from this, buyers can avail a bunch of bank offers like 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Cards, ICICI Bank Cards, RuPay cards, and more. Buyers can also buy the iPad Air (2020) at a no-cost EMI using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

2. Lenovo Tab M10 - While we are on tabs, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 17,999 as against its Rs 35,000 sticker price. Buyers will be able to avail the same bank offers as mentioned above over this discount, and they will be able to purchase the Lenovo tab in EMIs as well.

3. Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earphones - Sony’s popular true wireless earphones, the WF-1000XM3 are being sold for Rs 9,990 during the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Buyers can also avail several bank offers along with EMI options while making the payment.

4. Sony WH-1000XM3 Over-The-Ear Headphones - The Sony WH-1000XM3, one of the best noise cancelling headphones out there are at their lowest-ever price during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The headphones that have a sticker price of Rs 29,900 are being sold at Rs 15,990 during the last day of the Great Indian Festival sale.

5. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at Rs 1,700 as against the Rs 3,999 sticker price during the last day of the sale.

6. Amazon Echo Dot - The fourth generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is priced at Rs 3,649 during the last day of the Amazon sale. The smart speaker is otherwise priced at Rs 4,499.

7. LG 4K Ultra Smart LED TV 55UP7500PTZ - LGs 55-inch 4K smart TV is being sold at an attractive price price of Rs 52,999 as against its sticker price of Rs 79,990.

8. Redmi 10 Prime - One of the most common budget offering in India, the Redmi 10 Prime is being sold at a starting price of Rs 12,999 during the last day of the sale. This is a Rs 4,000 discount over the smartphone’s Rs 16,999 sticker price.

9. iPhone 12 Pro - The iPhone 12 Pro is also available at a price of Rs 95,900 as against its Rs 1,19,000 starting price for the 128GB variant.

10. OnePlus 9R - The OnePlus 9R is also going for a Rs 3,000 discount over its sticker price during the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone is now priced at Rs 36,999. This is before all bank and EMI offers are applied.

