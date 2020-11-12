Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big Growth From Small Towns As Phones, Electronics And Fashion Drive Sales

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale comes to an end tomorrow. The month-long shopping festival on the ecommerce platform has started on October 16 for Amazon Prime subscribers and the next day for all customers. During the time, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale evolved into specific themes as well, such as Happiness Upgrade Days Sale and the Gifting Happiness Days Sale. During this time, rivals including Flipkart also went Live with their own sales. Amazon had clarified before the sale even started that the focus will be on Make in India as well as the small and medium businesses on the platform.

Amazon says that people living in as many as 99.3% of the total pin codes in India placed an order on Amazon during the sale. They also say that as many as 1.2 lakh small and medium sized sellers on the platform received orders. And one out of every two sellers clocked their biggest ever sales days during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In terms of the geographical demographics, around 74,000 sellers who received orders were from smaller cities such as Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Moga in Punjab, Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya, Malda in West Bengal and Navsari in Gujarat. Also, local shops in as many as 1000 pin codes received orders during the sale.

Amazon says that the most bought products under the Amazon Karigar umbrella were Blockprint, Sambalpuri and Rajasthani Kathputli. As for the local shops, Organic India Ginger Tulsi Turmeric Tea, Tata Sky HD connection and Cooking Oil were the most bought products.

Amazon says that of all the premium smartphones sold during the Great Indian Festival sale, more than 50% of those are 5G enabled. It turns out that 1.5 million shoppers bought a phone on Amazon for the first time. And the shopping platform has registered a 40% growth in customers from tier II and tier III towns in India. This was also a good time period for the Apple iPhone. Amazon says that more iPhones were purchased in the last 29 days during the sale than the whole of last year.

Since many of us continue to work from home, it is perhaps no surprise that 10 PC devices (these include laptops and desktops), 9 routers and 4 printers bought every minute during the sale. As many as 120 audio products were also purchased every minute, and these include Bluetooth headphones and speakers. These were also the biggest sales ever for Amazon devices, with more than 50% of Echo, Fire TV and Kindle buyers came from non-metro cities such as Coimbatore, Faridabad, Ludhiana and Patna.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale saw offers being rolled out by banks on various payment methods including credit and debit cards—these included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citibank, Kotak Bank and SBI. Amazon says that three out of every 4 EMIs were No Cost EMI. It turns out that tier II and tier III towns relied on EMIs a bit—3 out of every 4 EMI shopping was clocked from these cities. The most popular products bought on EMI are mobile phones, ACs, laptops, refrigerators, TVs and washing machines. Amazon says as much as Rs 2,700 crore was disbursed as credit amount during the sale and more than 140000 customers availed the credit option for the first time.

Amazon has already confirmed that they have earmarked $1 billion to enable medium and small businesses in India, and as many as 10 million small businesses are expected to join the digital platform by the year 2025. The attempt is to help smaller businesses return back to normalcy as far as business is concerned, those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. One of the Amazon initiatives includes Local Shops, which brings local offline retailers become online stores, in an attempt to compensate for the lack of footfalls in physical stores. These stores will also get a virtual shop window allowing customers to browse the products as close to possible as they would on an offline store. Amazon has also added support for shopping in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages for the users in Southern India.