Amazon Great Indian Festival: Biggest Ever Opening Day Witnesses Record iPhone 11 Sales

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has been a huge success this year. The e-commerce giant, in a press note, detailed how the company's Prime Early Access day saw massive sales, along with new Prime sign-ups, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The company also revealed that the number of iPhone 11 models sold during the opening day of this year's Great Indian Festival sale was more than the total iPhones sold in the entire festive sale last year. Amazon further revealed that smartphones and large appliances have been the highest selling categories this year and how buyers have extensively availed the EMI options provided by Amazon. This year's Great Indian Festival sale has registered its biggest ever opening during the Prime Early Access for Amazon Prime subscribers on October 16.

"We are humbled how sellers, brands and ecosystem partners nationwide have come together during these unprecedented times to spread joy across the country," Manish Tiwary, Amazon India Vice President said in a statement. In the release, Amazon also said that the largest number of new customers shopped for the first time on Amazon.in. The company said that 91 percent of new customers came from smaller cities and customers from 98.4 percent pin codes shopped in the first 48 hours of the Great Indian Festival sale. Further, Amazon said that more than 66 percent of new Prime member sign-ups during the Prime Early Access at this year's sale came from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The top sold categories during this year's Great Indian Festival sale were smartphones, large appliance, and consumer electronics from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi. Further, the company said that 1,100 new products like the OnePlus 8T, Xbox Series S, OnePlus Nord (Grey Ash Edition), received a rousing response. Among smartphones, Amazon said that the most sold smartphones during this year's Great Indian Festival sale were the iPhone 11, the Redmi Note Series, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, and Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition. Among appliances, the most popular ones were automatic top and front load washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and dishwashers. Among electronics, Amazon said laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras and smartwatches saw the highest demand.

Apart from the iPhone 11, the Prime Early Access on October 16 was also the single biggest day of sale for Amazon Echo devices. The company said that over one lakh people bought Amazon Echo devices during the Prime Early Access on October 16. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the new Fire TV Stick were among the top 10 products sold on Amazon. The Amazon Kindle also saw more than 2.5x the sales as compared to the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale last year.

Amazon also said that its sellers are witnessing some of their best sales during this year's Great Indian Festival sale. The company said that more than 32 percent sellers saw their biggest ever sales during the annual sale, and more than 1.1 lakh sellers have received orders in total during the Great Indian Festival sale - 66 percent of whom were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Lastly, Amazon shed light on customers opting for EMI buying options. Amazon said that a credit amount of more than Rs. 600 crores was disbursed during the first day of Prime Early Access. The company said that two out of every three EMI purchases were no cost EMI. Further, 3 out of 4 EMI shoppers came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Amazon said that it sold more than 3.5 lakh smartphones on EMI. The company, in its release said that one out of three OnePlus and Oppo smartphones were bought on EMI.