Amazon Great Indian Festival: Buy the TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart TV at About Rs 12,000

While we are almost always on the lookout for killer deals, this sweet TV deal is almost as good as it gets. Bought before midnight tonight, this TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart TV (model number TCL 40S62FS) can be yours for a flat Rs 14,999 — no questions asked. If you further have an old TV set that is still working and has been around for a while, and an ICICI Bank debit/credit card to pay from, you can further avail discounts in the form of product exchange and an additional 10 percent discount as well.

To simulate a purchase condition, we picked a trusty, old Panasonic Viera 32-inch HD LCD television that one of our colleagues have had around since 2011, as the product exchange candidate. Combined with ICICI Bank's instant card discount of 10 percent, and the Panasonic TV's offered exchange value of Rs 3,330 on Amazon India, we could pick up the TCL 40S62FS at just Rs 10,600 — a killer price for a 40-inch full HD Smart LED television.

The minimum exchange value that can be availed is about Rs 1,000 on any LCD TV measuring 24- to 30-inch in screen size, from brands such as Sansui, Mi, Videocon etc., and exponentially increases up to as much as Rs 6,000 — if, for instance, you have an old, 39-inch HD LCD TVs from Sony to swap for a new, smart LED one. In these cases, the overall price can be as ridiculously low as about Rs 8,500.

While not being as highly rated as the likes of Sony, LG and Samsung, TCL televisions are known to be trustworthy in the budget segment, offering reasonably decent display panels along with smart connectivity that offers most popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and even features such as Alexa built-in. While their smart TV interfaces have not been the smoothest to date, you can always choose to pair this TV up with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, which too is selling at a discounted price of Rs 2,599 right now. With the combination of the right deals, you can actually have a smart LED TV setup with Amazon Alexa voice assistant, for a combined price of just Rs 15,000.

