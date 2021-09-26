Amazon Great Indian Festival Dates Changed, Now Coincides With Flipkart Sale Event

Amazon has revised the sale dates of the upcoming Great Indian Festival as Flipkart preponed its Big Billion Days sale. Both Flipkart and Amazon sale events will now start on October 3 in India. Earlier, the Great Indian Festival was scheduled from October 4 onwards. Like last year, the Amazon sale will run throughout the entire month, the e-commerce giant announced. As always, customers can enjoy temporary price cuts and cashback deals across categories, like smartphones, computers, mobile accessories, and more. Amazon Prime members will get access to sale deals a day early. On the other hand, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will go on till October 10, and customers can enjoy similar deals on a range of products.

Amazon has already set up a microsite for the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, where the company is teasing upcoming offers on smartphones and other electronic goods. The upcoming sale will bring offers on Amazon’s in-house Echo range of smart speakers and displays, Fire TV products, and Kindle E-book readers. The company promised some new launches from notable brands like Samsung and more.

This year, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer users a 10 percent instant discount on both regular and EMI transactions. Further, Amazon Pay will let users save up to Rs 5,000 during the Great Indian Festival sale. Other deals would include no-cost EMI and free delivery. In contrast, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will also see the launch of new products, like Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition, and Realme Narzo 50. Flipkart also revealed that brands like Motorola and Nokia would launch new smart-TVs at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale event. The Walmart-backed platform will offer up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories like smartwatches, power banks, headphones, and speakers, up to 70 percent off on smart TVs, and up to 80 percent discount on products offered by Flipkart brands like Smartbuy and MarQ.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here