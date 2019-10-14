Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV Stick Now at Rs 2,599, Fire Stick 4K at Rs 3,999

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway, and with it, one of the best discounts that are presently being offered is with the Fire TV Stick line of streaming devices. As part of the sale, the Amazon Fire TV Stick (standard 1080p edition) is priced at Rs 2,599, which Amazon states is its lowest price ever to date. Even the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is selling at its lowest price to date, and is presently priced at Rs 3,999 at the sale. The deals are currently live, and are valid till the end of today, October 14.

Both the Amazon Fire TV Stick devices ship with the new, updated Alexa voice remote. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the best-priced streaming devices available in India right now, offering Amazon's Fire platform to stream popular video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot and more. The standard Fire TV Stick is ideal for everyone who owns a non-4K TV, and offers the ability to upgrade your non-smart TV without an internet connection to upgrade with smart features.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, meanwhile, offers a better, more streamlined interface for anyone that does not prefer the default smart TV interface. Buyers can also use the Fire TV Stick devices to access the Alexa AI voice assistant to search for content, and answer queries typical to Alexa. The Fire TV Stick was also offered on sale at the previously concluded Amazon Festive Sale, and was priced at Rs 2,999. Now, at Rs 2,599, the Fire TV Stick makes for one of the best streaming device purchases that can be made today.

