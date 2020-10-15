Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Mi Notebook 14, Vivobook & More

Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts bundled with other deals on laptops at the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales, respectively. Laptops from brands such as Xiaomi, Lenovo, and more are witnessing price cuts as their demand surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing demand is a result of more people working from home to ensure social distancing norms placed across India. Customers can purchase laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that starts on October 17 or the Flipkart Big Billion day sale that commences October 16 onwards. As expected, both Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus members will get early access to sales deals 24 hours before the sale window opens for regular shoppers. Notably, Flipkart Plus customers can enjoy the Big Billion Days' deals starting today.

The pricing and offers for several products are announced by the two e-commerce giants in advance to ensure that customers know about the sale deals best suited for their needs. In case, you're confused about the latest pricing of laptops and which one to purchase ahead of the festive season, we have got you covered. For this list, we're looking at laptops with minimum 14-inch display.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14

The Mi Notebook 14 laptop with Intel Core i5-10210U processor is priced at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 46,999). It features a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop weighs 1.5kg and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. Additionally, Prime and non-Prime members with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy a cashback of 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively. There's also an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19,900 on the platform. Other customers with credit cards from ICICI, Axix bank and more can also select no-cost EMI option of up to six months.

HP Pavilion Gaming

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, customers can purchase the laptop for Rs. 62,990 instead of current retail price of Rs. 75,929. Users can also opt for no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options with ICICI, HDFC, and Axis Bank credit cards. Similarly, Prime and non-Prime Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can enjoy 5 percent bank offers on the final purchase. Further, there's an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19,900.

Asus VivoBook 14

Asus' VivoBook 14 price is down to Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 50,991) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 CPU, bundled with 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The VivoBook 14 features a 14-inch full-HD LED display with 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 with the available exchange offer. Flipkart Axis Bank and Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders can enjoy an additional 5 percent cashback and discount, respectively. HDFC, ICICI, and SBI credit cardholders can select no-cost EMI options as well.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

Amazon has listed the Lenovo Ideapad S145 laptop at Rs. 25,990 - down from the current retail price of Rs. 29,990. The Ideapad S145 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display and includes 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, and Intel Core i3-7020U processor. Only Amazon Pay ICICI credit card customers can enjoy no-cost EMI on this laptop. Additionally, AU Bank debit card users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 84,599) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card. Under the hood, there's also 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, with Windows 10 pre-installed. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of Rs. 15,650 with the Aspire 7. Flipkart Axis Bank and Axis Bank Buzz credit cardholders can enjoy an additional 5 percent cashback and discount, respectively. Customers can also select no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months with ICICI, SBI, and Yes Bank.