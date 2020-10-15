Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Cool Deals On OnePlus 8, iPhone 11 & More

Amazon and Flipkart have listed a host of smartphones from big brands like OnePlus, Apple, and more that are getting huge discounts and sale offers ahead of the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales. The new OnePlus 8 price will start at Rs. 39,999 while Apple's erstwhile flagship iPhone 11 will retail at Rs. 47,999. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sales will commence on October 17 and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on October 16 and end on October 21. As expected, both Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to sales deals 24 hours before the sale window opens for regular shoppers. Notably, Flipkart Plus customers can access Big Billion Days sales deals starting today.

The pricing and offers for several products are announced by the two platforms in advance to ensure that customers know the best deals best suited for their needs. However, in case you are confused about the new pricing of the smartphones and which one to purchase ahead of the festive season, we have got you covered. We are looking at smartphones with a minimum 6.1-inch display, 4GB of RAM, dual-rear cameras and a large battery. Both the e-commerce platforms are also offering no-cost EMI options on these smartphones via select credit cards. Here's a list of top deals and discounts on smartphones from big brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and more you should check out.

ONEPLUS 8

OnePlus is offering up to Rs. 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 8 models at Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. The 6GB + 128GB variant's price has been dropped from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 39,999 and the 12GB + 256GB model will be up for grabs for Rs. 44,999 from Rs. 49,999. There's another 8GB + 128GB model that will retail at 41,999 (previously MRP Rs. 44,999). Additionally, Prime members can avail 5 percent cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card while non-Prime Amazon Pay cardholders will get Rs. 3,000 cashback. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months with major banks and select bank debit cards. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display and triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 will be available for a price of Rs. 47,999 from the current retail price of Rs. 54,900. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional Rs. 2,000 discount, bringing the effective price further down to Rs. 45,999. While this discounted price is only applicable for the 64GB storage option, it is expected that the iPhone 11 will see a price cut across all storage options. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic SoC coupled with 128GB onboard storage. It has dual rear cameras, a 12-megapixel front camera and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S10+

Customers looking for premium Android smartphones at Amazon sale day can check out the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Customers will get Rs. 34,000 off on the phone and can purchase it for Rs. 44,999 with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI option with major banks. HDFC cardholders can further avail flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on the phone. The platform is providing exchange offers up Rs. 11,000. Similarly, Prime and non-prime members can enjoy 5 percent and 3 percent, cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with dual-front cameras, Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC, a 6.40-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,100mAh battery.

REDMI 9 PRIME (4GB + 64GB)

Coming to budget phones, Xiaomi is offering the latest Redmi 9 Prime for Rs. 9,999 instead of Rs. 11,999 on Amazon. The offer is currently live, and customers can enjoy an instant discount with AU Bank debit cards (10 percent) and HSBC cards (5 percent). There's an exchange offer for up to Rs. 9,000. The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and has quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter. Other features include a large 5,020mAh battery and an 8-megapixel front camera.

LG G8X

The LG G8X will be available for as low as Rs. 19,990 during Flipkart sales days. The phone currently retails at Rs. 54,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can further enjoy 5 percent cashback while Axis Bank Buzz credit card can avail an additional 5 percent off. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer worth Rs. 16,400. The LG G8X comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone includes dual cameras at the back and a 4,000mAh battery.

MI 10 (8GB + 256GB)

Flipkart is offering the new Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship for Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 59,999. It comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The also sports a massive 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Similarly, customers can enjoy 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card while Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can avail an additional 5 percent off.

MOTOROLA EDGE+

The Motorola Edge+ also houses a 108-megapixel camera and will be available for Rs. 64,999 during Flipkart sale days. Other features on the Motorola flagship includes a 6.7-inch full HD+ display, 25-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card can avail additional discounts on the smartphone. There's also an exchange offer worth Rs. 16,400.

REALME X3 (UP TO 8GB RAM)

The Realme X3 will be sold for as low as Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model during Flipkart sales days. The 6GB RAM variant currently retails at Rs. 24,999 and the 8GB RAM model is available for Rs. 25,999. The Realme X3 packs dual front cameras and quad cameras at the back. It features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.