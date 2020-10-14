Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Smartphones That Are Getting Massive Discounts and Other Offers

Amazon and Flipkart have listed a host of smartphones that are getting huge discounts and sale offers ahead of the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales, this week. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sales will commence on October 17 and are expected to last for up to five days while the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale will kick off on October 16 and end on October 21. As expected, both Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to sale deals 24 hours before the sale window opens for regular shoppers. The pricing and offers for several products are announced by the two platforms in advance to ensure that customers know the best deals best suited for their needs.

However, in case you are confused about the new pricing of the smartphones and which one to purchase ahead of the festive season, we have got you covered. Here's a list of top deals and discounts on smartphones from big brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and more you should check out.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus is offering up to Rs. 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 8 models at Amazon Great Indian Festival sales. The 6GB + 128GB variant's price has been dropped from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 39,999 and the 12GB + 256GB model will be up for grabs for Rs. 44,999. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display and triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Customers looking for premium smartphones at Amazon sale day can check out the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Customers will get Rs. 34,000 off on the phone and can purchase it for Rs. 44,999 with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI option. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with dual-front cameras, Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC, a 6.40-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,100mAh battery.

iPhone 11

Apple is offering a discount on the iPhone 11 that currently retails at Rs. 68,300. Customers can purchase the phone under Rs. 50,000 (exact price not specified yet) at Amazon Great Indian Festival. The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic SoC coupled with 128GB onboard storage. It has dual rear cameras, a 12-megapixel front camera and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display.

Redmi 9 Prime (4GB + 64GB)

Coming to budget phones, Xiaomi is offering the latest Redmi 9 Prime for Rs. 9,999 instead of Rs. 11,999 on Amazon. The offer is currently live, and customers can avail several credit card purchase offers. The Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and has quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter. Other features include a large 5,020mAh battery and an 8-megapixel front camera.

LG G8X

The LG G8X will be available for as low as Rs. 19,990 during Flipkart sales days. The phone currently retails at Rs. 54,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone includes dual cameras at the back and a 4,000mAh battery.

Mi 10 (8GB + 256GB)

Flipkart is offering the new Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship for Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 59,999. It comes with a 108-megapixel primary camera and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The offer is already live on Flipkart and customers can avail 5 percent cashback via limited credit cards. The Mi 10 sports a massive 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Motorola Edge+

The Motorola Edge+ that also houses a 108-megapixel camera will be available for Rs. 64,999 during Flipkart sales. Other features the Motorola flagship includes a 6.7-inch full HD+ display, 25-megapixel front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card can avail additional off on the smartphone.

Realme X3 (up to 8GB RAM)

The Realme X3 will be sold for as low as Rs. 21,999 during Flipkart sales days. The 6GB RAM variant currently retails at Rs. 24,999 and the 8GB RAM model is available for Rs. 25,999. The Realme X3 packs dual front cameras and quad cameras at the back. It features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.