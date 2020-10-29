Amazon Great Indian Festival 'Gifting Happiness Days' Begin: Bank Offers, Discounts and More

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is still ongoing. The e-commerce giant's month-long sale is witnessing its 'Gifting Happiness Days' which bring some great deals on smartphones, laptops, accessories, and other appliances. During the 'Gifting Happiness Days,' Amazon has announced a slew of bank offers including 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay credit/debit cards. Customers can save up to Rs. 4,500 via these bank offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also have access to up to 10 percent savings.

The 'Gifting Happiness Days' start today and will go on till November 4. Amazon is also offering Rs. 150 off on an year-long Amazon Prime subscription, which usually costs Rs. 999. ICICI bank credit card holders will be able to avail up to Rs. 3,000 off on purchases till November 4, while ICICI Bank debit card holders will be able to avail a maximum discount of Rs. 1,500. For Citi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank users, Amazon is offering a maximum discount of Rs. 3,000 on both credit and debit cards. RuPay credit and debit card holders, on the other hand, will be able to avail a maximum discount of Rs. 250. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders will enjoy a 5 percent discount of up to Rs. 750 if they are Amazon Prime subscribers. Non-Prime members who use Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get reward points worth 3 percent of the value of their purchase.

Apart from the bank offers, buyers on Amazon can avail up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 60 percent off on accessories, and up to 75 percent off on TVs and other appliances.