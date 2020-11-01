Amazon Great Indian Festival Gifting Happiness Days Sale: All The Bank Offers And Discounts You Can Avail

Amazon is currently hosting the Gifting Happiness Days sale that is an extension of the platform's Great Indian Festival that commenced last month. During the sale event ahead of Diwali this month, the e-commerce giant is offering a variety of products such as smartphones, laptops, and more at a discounted price. Customers can also effectively lower the discounted price of products by availing a bunch of sale deals like exchange and cashback offers. Amazon is further offering a 10 percent discount on a range of products (order value minimum or above Rs. 5,000) with debit and credit cards provided by Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI, and Amazon Pay till November 4.

Amazon customers availing the 10 percent off with the aforementioned banks will get a maximum discount of Rs. 3,000 on a single order. RuPay debit and credit users will too enjoy 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on several smartphones like the OnePlus 7 series, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi Mi 10, Oppo A52, Samsung M31, and more. Amazon says that Citi bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI credit card users can even choose a no-cost as well as a standard EMI option on select products during the Great Indian Festival - Gifting Happiness Days sale, in case they want to pay for the good in monthly installments. EMI options are available with other domestic and international banks like American Express, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, and more.

Additionally, customers purchasing with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will Amazon reward points on select items. To sweeten the deals further during the Gifting Happiness Days sale, the platform is offering up to Rs. 1,500 bonus cashback with the ICICI, Citi Bank, and Kotak Bank on orders worth Rs. 30,000. As mentioned, the bank offers during the Gifting Happiness Days are valid till November 4 (11:59 PM).

Amazon explains that instant discount is not eligible on COD (cash on delivery) transactions. Net banking transactions are also not eligible for these bank offers. Notably, bonus offers like cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 will be credited as Amazon Pay balance within three days of order shipment and not go directly into the customer's bank account. Some smartphones such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro listed on Amazon during the Gifting Happiness Days sale, also include promotional deals such as prepaid phone recharges. Other promotional deals on select items include Kindle e-books subscription, Amazon Prime subscription and more. You can check our list of smartphones with best deals during this Diwali season.