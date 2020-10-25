Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 8 & More

Amazon has listed a bunch of smartphones that are getting a price cut at the ongoing Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale event. The e-commerce giant is also providing sale deals and offers on smartphones, therefore effectively lowering its price below the discounted rates. During the Happiness Upgrade Days sale event, customers can further enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent with Axis bank debit and credit cards on devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more.

Additionally, customers can avail both no-cost and standard EMI options with banks such as SBI, ICICI, HSBC, and HDFC on select phones. Other sale deals like free shipping, extended warranty and exchange offers are available on limited devices. Prime and non-Prime customers with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can also avail instant discounts up to 5 percent across all smartphones during the Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. Amazon says that bank offers powered by Amazon Pay will end on October 28. Customers who are planning to buy a new phone are advised to make the purchase at the earliest as several products on the platform during the sale are getting out-of-stock daily. Without much delay, here are some of the smartphones that are up grabs on Amazon this festive season.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 (6GB + 128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days sale. There's also an exchange offer available for up to Rs. 19,050 on the Samsung smartphone. As expected, customers with ICICI and Axis bank debit/credit cards can avail 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Other sale deals include no-cost EMI option (with ICICI, Axis Bank and more) and up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, customers will get free one-time screen replacement scheme if they purchase the smartphone during the ongoing sale event. The Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display and a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It packs quad cameras at the back.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB)

The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and dual rear cameras. There's also a 12-megapixel front camera that can shoot videos at 4K resolution. During the Amazon sale, the phone's price is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900). Its sale deals include an exchange offer up to Rs. 16,550 and up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Customers with credit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI, SBI and more can also purchase the phone with the no-cost EMI option. Customers purchasing the phone with Amazon Pay Later will get a cashback of up to Rs. 250.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB option) is getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is currently available for Rs. 15,999 at the Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days sale. Customers purchasing the phone with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank cards will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000. Notably, Amazon is providing double data benefits on Airtel's Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 recharge plans. Other offers like no-cost EMI (with ICICI, Axis Bank and more) and exchange offer up to Rs. 12,000 are also available. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display and quad rear cameras. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that is said to provide 29 hours of talk-time.

Oppo A31 (2020)

The 2020 edition of the Oppo A31 (6GB + 128GB) is currently retailing at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) on Amazon. Customers can further lower its discounted price via an exchange offer (up to Rs. 11,350) or with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Citi Bank cards (10 percent) at the time of the purchase. Other offers include no-cost EMI option (with ICICI, Axis Bank and more) and up to 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, Amazon at the Happiness Upgrade Days sale is providing customers 180 days of extended warranty on the smartphone. The Oppo A31 (2020) features 6.5-inch HD+ display and triple cameras at the back. It packs a 4,230mAh battery and octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 (6GB + 128GB) is selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display and triple rear cameras. It also includes a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and a 4,300mAh battery that supports fast charging. Amazon is bundling an exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can further avail a 10 percent additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,750. Other deals include no-cost and standard EMI options, 10 percent discount with ICICI, Axis Bank, and Citi bank cards, and up to 5 percent off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.