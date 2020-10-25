Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Sale Is Now Live: All The Deals, Offers & More

Amazon is offering discounts on a host of products bundled with other sale deals like exchange offers, EMI option and more at its ongoing Happiness Upgrade Days sale. The sale event is a continuation of the Amazon Great Indian Festival that commenced on October 17. As expected, the e-commerce giant is offering several "exclusive deals" for its Prime members during the sale event. Notably, Amazon's India competitor Flipkart will host its Big Diwali Sale event starting October 29.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale, customers can enjoy 10 instant discounts with Axis bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, Citi Bank is providing up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on several products while ICICI bank is offering up to Rs. 1,500 cashback with its credit cards and up to Rs. 750 cashback with debit cards. Customers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can also avail up to 5 percent discount on a variety of products during the Happiness Upgrade Days sale. No-cost and standard EMI options are available with banks like SBI, ICICI, HSBC, HDFC, and more on many products.

Amazon says that customers are getting up to 65 percent off on several LG smart TV models at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. Other products like books and home appliances are receiving up to 50 percent and 65 percent discounts, respectively. Several smartphones like the iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Oppo A52 are currently up for grabs with a price cut over the original retail price. The platform is also offering up to 60 percent discount on laptops, tablets, and cameras as well. The company's own line of products such as Echo speakers, e-reader, and more are getting a price cut bundled with other sale deals during the event. These include Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at Rs. 2,249 (MRP 4,499), Fire TV Stick Lite at Rs. 2,099 (MRP Rs. 2,999), Kinde e-reader 10th Gen at Rs. 6,4999 (MRP Rs. 7,999) and more.

Happiness Upgrade Days are here! It's time to upgrade to latest electronics and smartphones with big deals on big brands this festive season.#AmazonGreatIndianFestival #NowHappinessHasNoBounds pic.twitter.com/sRNNsGwmDI — Amazon India (@amazonIN) October 24, 2020

Additionally, Prime members will get additional discounts on home electronics along with early deals on several products at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. For instance, the platform is offering up to 9 months no-cost EMI option on several electronics like washing machines, refrigerators, microwave, and more for Prime users only. Other benefits with Prime membership include one-day or two-day delivery, free-access to Prime Music, no shipping cost, and more.