Amazon Great Indian Festival: Prime Fridays Begin With Special Deals For Prime Users

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is in full swing. The month-long festive sale began on October 2 for Amazon Prime members and October 3 for non-prime users. The sale will go on for the whole month leading up to Diwali, which is on November 4 this year. Amazon has now announced Prime Fridays, which will bring special offers every Friday for Prime members throughout the duration of the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon said that Prime members will get special offers with savings and additional benefits across categories, and launches on Prime Video and Prime Music, throughout the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon will bring users special offers on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. During Prime Fridays (starting today), buyers will be able to avail an additional coupons worth an extra Rs 1,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, an additional Rs 2,500 off on the iQoo Z3 5G via HDFC Bank cards, and Rs 3,000 off on th Redmi Note 10S, along with six months of free screen replacement. Amazon will also have special offers including coupons on televisions, additional discounts on laptops, and smartwatches. There are also offers on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles.

There is also a deal on Amazon Echo and Fire TV Stick products with the Echo Dot being sold at its lowest ever price, and an extra discount on the Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick combo. Amazon also said that users will be able to access new releases on Prime Video, includin the second edition of stand-up comedy series “One Mic Stand," “Dybbuk," “Justin Bieber: Our World," and more.

