Amazon Great Indian Festival: Round 2 Begins With Deals On iPhone 11, Galaxy S21 Ultra, More

The first round of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 ended at midnight last night. Now, in the second round, Amazon has introduced more discounts, including a 10 percent instant discount on American Express, Citi, and RBL Bank credit or debit cards. The company is also offering the same 10 percent discount on RuPay cards. This offer ends on October 12. Apart from this, Amazon has introduced a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 100 on Amazon Pay UPI and has introduced an offer where users can redeem diamonds for guaranteed cashback. The company is also offering free delivery on your first order. Let us take a look at some of the best deals today:

In terms of smartphones, the Apple iPhone 11 is being sold at Rs 39,999 for the 64GB variant. That is a 20 percent discount from the smartphone’s Rs 49,900 sticker price. Apart from this, buyers can avail up to Rs 15,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone. There is also a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI, and buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on select cards. The OnePlus 9R is also available at a Rs 3,000 discount over its Rs 39,999 sticker price at Rs 36,999. There is also up to Rs 18,000 off on exchanging your old smartphone, and a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI, CIti Bank credit cards. And a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 500 off on RuPay credit cards amd Rs 150 off on RuPay debit cards.

Apart from the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 9R 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is also available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Buyers can avail up to Rs 15,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone, and there is an option of buying the smartphone on no-cost EMI. There is a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI, CIti Bank credit cards. And a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 500 off on RuPay credit cards amd Rs 150 off on RuPay debit cards.

The recently-lauched iQoo Z5 5G is also being sold at a price of Rs 23,990 as against the Rs 29,990 sticker price. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 15,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone and there is a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI, CIti Bank credit cards. And a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 500 off on RuPay credit cards amd Rs 150 off on RuPay debit cards.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer is also being sold at a Rs 23,000 discount over its sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,05,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. There is also a Rs 15,000 off on exchange, and there’s a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI, CIti Bank credit cards. And a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 500 off on RuPay credit cards amd Rs 150 off on RuPay debit cards.

