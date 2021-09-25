OnePlus 9 Pro At Rs 4_,999 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Everything About Deals On Smartphones

It is that time of the year. The festive season is right upon us and Amazon and Flipkart have announced their flagship sales for the year. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will start on October 4, the company revealed earlier this week. This is three days before Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale and will go on for longer, as Amazon says that the Great Indian Festival 2021 will go on for the full festive month. Customers can avail discounts and offers on several products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, headphones, speakers, appliances - basically everything available on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has created a microsite for the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale which reveals several deals during the sale, including the 10 percent discount on using partner bank HDFC’s cards and EMI transactions. We will take a look at what the e-commerce giant has in store for smartphone buyers during its biggest sale of the year. “Latest technology at never before prices," Amazon says on the smartphones page of the Great Indian Festival sale microsite. Amazon says that Prime members will be able to avail up to Rs 15,000 additional savings during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Great Indian Festival Smartphone Deals Schedule

Amazon will unveil new deals everyday, leading up to the start of the Great Indian Festival sale on October 4. Currently, the company has revealed its plans till October 1 only. Let us take a look:

On September 26, the company will unveil the “Biggest Deal of The Year." It is not known as to what smartphone or accessory the company will launch on September 26, but it is said to be the headliner deal during the Great Indian Festival sale, so expect something good.

On September 27, Amazon will unveil a Redmi 9A and Samsung flagship mega sale. On September 28, the company will reveal its “Crazy iPhone deal," which will be followed by a mega deal on Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones on September 29. On September 30, an iQoo smartphones’ sale will be revealed. Then, on October 1, the Amazon will reveal Xiaomi sales (including Redmi deals), and the price of the abovementioned “Biggest Deal of the Year". The microsite also says that there are more deals coming, “stay tuned," with a OnePlus logo, meaning deals from OnePlus will be announced after October 1.

Great Indian Festival Best Smartphone Deals

While there is a plethora of deals that can already be seen on Amazon, it is tough to make much out of them since little has been revealed as of now. However, two deals that really caught our attention while browsing were as follows:

OnePlus 9 5G will be sold at less than Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. The microsite shows the smartphone at a price of Rs 3_,999 as against its Rs 49,999 sticker price. This is a massive Rs 10,000+ discount, even if the blank number is 9.

Similar to OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also available at a similar discount, from what we can tell. The smartphone is listed at a price of Rs 4_,999, as against the Rs 64,999 sticker price. This is at least a Rs 15,000 discount on the OnePlus flagship.

