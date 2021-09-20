Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Announcement Sets Stage For E-Commerce Battle

The stage has been set for what is considered the biggest e-commerce battle of the country. Soon after Flipkart announced the Big Billion Days sale, which is coming soon, its rival Amazon has also announced this year’s “Great Indian Festival" sale. The Amazon ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale is said to be “coming soon" with discounts on over 20 lakh products. According to the microsite published by Amazon, the Great Indian Festival sale will go live around the festive season in India this year. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on purchases from partner bank HDFC’s credit and debit cards, and EMI payments from HDFC bank.

Amazon says that users will be able to avail no-cost EMI on their Debit and Credit cards via Bajaj Finserv for up to Rs 1 lakh. There is an exchange offer that will allow users to exchange their old devices for up to a Rs 25,000 discount. The sale will include deals on mobiles and accessories, electronics, gaming, toys, TVs, appliances, Amazon Echo/ Kindle/ Fire TV products, fashion, and more. The sale, like every year, will start earlier for Amazon Prime subscribers, as compared to non-prime users. The dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale have not been announced yet, but it is expected to start some time in October.

This comes just days after Flipkart announced its Big Billion Days sale - the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant’s flagship sale for every year. Dates for the Big Billion Days sale have also not been announced yet, but the two sales are expected to clash, as has been the case previously.

