Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All Deals On Amazon Echo, Fire TV & Kindle Devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is just two days ago. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant is announcing loads of deals on a range of products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, audio products, Amazon Echo and Fire TV products, and more. During the sale, Amazon will provide up to a 50 percent discount on Echo and Fire TV products. This will be over and above the 10 percent instant discount the company is offering on HDFC card and EMI payments. Amazon says that people will be able to start their smart home journey at just Rs 1,549 during the Great Indian Festival sale. Let us take a look at all the deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021.

The e-commerce giant will provide up to 50 percent off on all Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle products. Amazon Echo devices, including smart home combos will see up to a 50 percent discount. Further, Amazon Fire TV Stick will also be available at a 50 percent discount Amazon Kindle offerings, however, will see a 21 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021. The company has announced that the Alexa smart home starter kit, that includes an Echo Dot speaker and a smart bulb will be priced at just Rs 1,999 during the sale. Further, Amazon Fire TV Stick will be available at a price of Rs 2,199, as against its sticker price of Rs 4,999.

Apart from this, the Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD, the company’s in-house TV will be available at under Rs 30,000. The website shows a price of Rs 2_,__9 for the Fire TV 4K UHD TV, as against the sticker price of Rs 50,000. The Amazon Echo Show 8 will be priced at under Rs 10,000. The microsite shows the smart speaker with the display at a price of Rs x,x99 as against the Rs 12,999 sticker price. The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) will be avaialbe at a price of under Rs 6,000 (Rs 5,xx9) as against its sticker price of Rs 9,999.

The sale on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle products, like other categories, will begin 24 hours earlier for Amazon Prime members.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.