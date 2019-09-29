Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV

Unless you had been living under a rock the past few months, you would have probably seen or heard the slow trickle of leaks of the OnePlus TV, the company’s first foray into the smart television space, leading up to its official launch which finally happened a few days ago, and the two QLED TVs from OnePlus are now on sale with certain offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These don’t come cheap though, with the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 priced at Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro sporting a sticker price of Rs 99,900. That calls for some serious investment for a TV that is essentially a first generation device from a company that is making TVs for the first time. Nevertheless, if you still insist, here are all the offers that you can avail to get discounts on the OnePlus TV.

If you are paying with an SBI credit or debit card, you can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus TV. This means the price of the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 becomes Rs 67,900 while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will cost Rs 97,900. If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, this will offer a meagre discount of Rs 1,000 on the sale price. The saving grace is perhaps the Rs 5,000 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance if purchased through any prepaid methods. And, you will be able to get a free Amazon Echo Dot with both variants of the OnePlus TV, for the time being. And if you have an older TV to exchange, that will get you a maximum of Rs 3,930 depending on the screen size, age and brand of the TV.

Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. OnePlus is quite confident about the prowess of the display panel. “In a gamma color comparison test, we went out in the market, selected few of our closest competitors in the high end QLED TV space and found out that our color range is 13.1% higher than that of our closest competitor. And almost 30% higher than the next player in line,” says OnePlus. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro also has an integrated soundbar-esque speaker system which has 8 speakers—two facing backwards and six facing towards the front, for wider sound and bass as well. The total sound output is rated at 50-watts. In fact, this soundbar slides down from behind the panel when you switch on the TV.

