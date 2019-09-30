Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Great Deals on Amazon Echo Speakers

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale which runs through till October 4 is offering some good discounts and bundles on the Echo line-up of smart devices. With the entire concept of the smart home gaining a lot of traction with users, these Echo smart speakers at discounted prices and the smart device bundles could help in increasing adoption—after all, consumers will be more than willing to try out new stuff if it’s a part of a bundle, more often than not. Right now, there are deals on the Echo Dot, the Echo, the Echo Plus as well as the Echo Show smart display, which get all the voice commands and virtual assistance smartness from Amazon’s Alexa assistant.

The Echo Dot (3rd generation) is currently on sale for Rs 2,299 as compared with the standard price of Rs 4,499. That is a straight discount that makes it worth considering this puck-shaped smart speaker for your bedside table to your kitchen counter. But Amazon further sweetens the deal with a free Wipro smart bulb, to get you started with the smart lighting setup at home. The bulb is the 9-watt one.

Alternatively, you could choose the Echo Dot plus the free Wipro smart bulb with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and that bundle is priced at Rs 4,849. The Fire TV Stick sells for Rs 2,799 otherwise.

Then there is the larger Echo speaker bundle which is priced at Rs 5,999 and there is the free 9-watt Wipro Smart Bulb bundled with the speaker. The Echo speaker is otherwise selling for around Rs 8,999. There is a second bundle as well, which adds a Wipro smart plug for your appliances and gadgets, for an additional price of Rs 199.

The Echo Plus bundle perhaps holds the best value in case you are looking to set up multiple Echo speakers at home. For Rs 12,999 you get the latest generation Echo Plus speaker, an Echo Dot and a free 9-watt Wipro smart bulb.

