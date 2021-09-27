Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2021 is just around the corner. The e-commerce giant recently changed the dates for its flagship sale in India to prepone it by a day, and the month-long deals bonanza will now start on October 3 instead of the previous October 4 date. During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will offer discount on a range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, audio products, TVs, appliances, and more. This year, the company has partnered with HDFC Bank for a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC cards during the Great Indian Festival sale 2021. Let us take a look at all the deals on TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021:

During the sale, Amazon will provide up to 65 percent off on televisions from a range of brands like Xiaomi, Sony, LG, TCL, Samsung, and more. Several TV launches are also scheduled during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Like other products, Amazon has published a schedule for new deal announcements on TVs every day leading up to the start of the sale on October 3. Let us take a look:

Amazon Great Indian Festival TV Deals Schedule

Starting today, Amazon will announce new deals on televisions that users will be able to avail during the Great Indian Festival sale. Today, on September 27, Amazon will announce the “Biggest Deal" on all screen sizes.

Further, on September 28, Amazon will reveal the prices for TVs from Xiaomi. On September 29, the company will announce the “Biggest TV offer of the year." On September 30, we will be shown all deals on TVs from Acer, iFFALCON, and more. Then, on October 1, deals on premium TVs will be announced, followed by a deals reveal on Amazon Specials devices on October 2. “More mega deals unveiling soon," Amazon’s landing page for TV deals during the Great Indian Festival sale says.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Best Deals On TVs

While specific deals on televisions have not been announced yet, there are some Fire TV’s that have been listed with their reduced price. These include Smart Fire TVs from Onida, which will be sold at a flat Rs 3,000 discount from their sticker price. Only the 32-inch and 42-inch variants of the Onida Smart Fire TV have been listed as of now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here