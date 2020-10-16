Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple iPhone 11 At Rs 47,999 Before Discounts, Exchange & Cashback

Apple has announced that the new iPhone 12 series of phones are arriving in the next few weeks. That means it is a great time now for those who want to snare a steal deal on one of the existing variants of the Apple iPhone 11 series. At this time, there are some really cool offers on the Apple iPhone 11 with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale as the base price of the phone is now down to Rs 47,999. Mind you, that is before you use your payment options right to get further discount and perhaps also utilize the exchange offer that is available. There are some really cool deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and the iPhone 11 at this price is most certainly among the best deals available at this time.

Here is what the deal looks like. The Apple iPhone 11 has a sticker price of Rs 47,999 for the 64GB storage option and Rs 52,999 for the 128GB variant. At this point, you can also avail the exchange offer that gives as much as Rs 16,400 back on the phone that you swap for the new iPhone 11. The value that you get will be calculated basis your phone model and condition, and it’s hard to calculate that off the cuff. Nevertheless, what you can also utilize is the HDFC Bank card offer that gives 10% instant discount up to a maximum of Rs 1,750. If you instead use an HDFC Bank debit card, you will be eligible for a 10% instant discount up to a maximum of Rs 1,250.

If you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to buy the Apple iPhone 11 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you will get a cashback of 5% for Prime users and 3% for non-Prime users—the calculation for this would be Rs 2,400 for Prime users and Rs 1,440 for non-Prime users and the cashback gets added back to the Amazon Pay account.

The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, dual cameras at the back with Deep Fusion, is powered by the powerful A13 Bionic chip and is available in as many as 6 colour options including Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, Green and Yellow though from what we can see at this time, the listing for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale currently seems to offer the (PRODUCT)RED, black and white colours for the Apple iPhone 11.