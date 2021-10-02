Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Massive Discounts On AirPods Pro, M1 MacBook & More, Check All Deals on Day 1

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for Amazon Prime subscribers is live now. The sale kicked off at midnight and will open for all shoppers including non-Prime members on October 3. Amazon Prime members will also benefit from extra deals and discounts during the sale. Buyers will be able to avail great discounts on products like smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, headphones, other accessories, appliances and more during the sale. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 12,750 on using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale 2021.

One of the highlight deals for day 1 is on the Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro are being sold for Rs 16,990 as against their Rs 24,900 sticker price. This is before the 10 percent HDFC discount and other offers. The Apple Watch SE is being sold for its lowest-ever price of Rs 19,900 onwards. Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 6 is also available at its lowest ever price of Rs 34,900 before the 10% HDFC discount. The Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chipset is also priced at Rs 1,09,990 onwards as against the Rs 1,22,900 sticker price. The MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chipset is priced at Rs 78,990 onwards during the first day of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

On Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle products, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is available at a price of Rs 1,799 as against the Rs 3,999 sticker price. The Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 3) along with a Wipro smart LED bulb is priced at Rs 1,999. The fifth generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 3,999 as against its sticker price of Rs 8,999.

In smartphones, the Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 38,999 onwards during the Amazon sale. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is available at a price of Rs 26,999 as against the sticker price of Rs 33,999, and the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at a price of Rs 16,999 as against its sticker price of Rs 23,990.

Apart from these eye-grabbing offers, there are massive discounts on many other products like TVs, power banks, cameras, other brand laptops, and more products during the first day of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The sale has began in competition with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale which also went live for Flipkart Plus members today. The Big Billion Days sale will also go live for non-members tomorrow, October 3.

