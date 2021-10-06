Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been live for all customers in India for a few days. On its Day 5, October 6, the platform is still selling several products, including TWS earbuds, at a discounted price coupled with other sale deals. Once popularised by Apple AirPods, TWS earbuds now pack great sound quality, battery life, and multiple microphones for improved calling - without a premium price tag. If you are planning to buy new earbuds during this festive season, here are some options for under Rs 5,000.

Jabra Elite 65t: The TWS earbuds from the Danish company compete against Apple AirPods and are currently retailing at Rs 4,499 with sale offers like no-cost EMI. The earbuds come with IP55 water resistance, up to 15 hours of combined battery life, including the charging case. The case supports wireless charging, and the earbuds have four mics for clear call quality.

OnePlus Buds Z: OnePlus’ affordable Buds Z are available for Rs 2,999 at Amazon Great Indian Festival, and HDFC Bank card users will get Rs 100 as a discount. Features of the Bud Z include Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos, IP55 rating, and 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. It does not support ANC, but users can enjoy passive noise reduction.

JBL C115: The stylish TWS earbuds JBL C115 are available at Rs 3,498 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The earbuds are touted to deliver 21 hours of playtime with the charging case that also supports quick charge. Other features include Bluetooth 5 and voice assistant support. JBL claims 10 minutes of charging can deliver an hour of music playback.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo: The Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 4,990 in India during the Amazon sale. The earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The company claims a battery life of 24 hours with charging. The Skullcandy Sesh Evo TWS earphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and weigh 63.5 grams in total.

Realme Q2: The Realme Buds Q2 are the only earbuds that come with active noise cancellation (ANC). Other features include touch controls and Gaming Mode. The earbuds also come with reflective touch-sensitive zones and an in-canal fit for effective passive noise isolation. Realme claims a battery life of 28 hours with the case. The Realme Q2 are available for Rs 2,199 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

