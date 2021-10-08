Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Fitness Bands You Can Buy Under Rs 4,000

Fitness bands continue to gain popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as they allow users to track important health vitals. Similarly, tech brands are also launching fitness wearables at different price points to gain an edge over the market. Today, there are several smart bands available in India for under Rs 4,000 that offer loads of functionalities. During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, many brands are offering a price cut while partner banks like ICICI and HDFC are providing instant discount deals with their respective bank cards. Here’s a list you want to consider.

Mi Smart Band 5: Arguably one of the most popular fitness trackers in the country, the Mi Smart Band 5 is retailing Rs 1,999, down from Rs 2,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch touch screen display with a removable strap. It also has a PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and more sensors. The Mi Smart Band 5 uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and offers up to 2 weeks of battery life.

OnePlus Band: Available at 1,899 during the Amazon sale, the OnePlus Band comes with a SpO2 sensor and heart rate monitor. It has 13 exercise modes and comes with 5ATM IP68 water and dust resistance. The smart band further features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope.

Oppo Smart Band: The Oppo Smart Band is available at Rs 1,999, the same as the Mi Smart Band 5. The fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display along with 5ATM water resistance. There’s also a SpO2 monitor, and the company claims a battery of up to 12 hours per charge.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0: Fastrack Reflex 3.0 is the most stylish band on this list but comes with a small screen. Priced at Rs 1,995 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, users can enjoy over ten sport modes, a heart-rate monitor, and ten days of battery backup. It also has IP68 dust and water resistance rating and four dual-tone colour options.

Huawei Band 6: Last on the list is the Huawei Band 6, which feature the largest screen measuring 1.47 inches. Users can swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen. It further supports real-time heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. Huawei Band 6 is retailing at Rs 3,990 during the Amazon sale.

