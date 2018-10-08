Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals And Discounts

Amazon India will be hosting its ‘Great Indian Festival’ from October 10 till October 15. As part of the sale, the e-commerce website will offer discounts and deals on various product categories such as smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion etc. As for the Indian Amazon Prime subscribers, the Great Indian Festival will start early on October 9, at 12 PM, giving them a 12-hour leeway before going live for everyone else. Amazon is offering one year extended warranty on refrigerators, washing machines and TVs. The new warranty will start once the manufacturing warranty expires. First time buyers will get free shipping on their first purchase. On the Amazon app, customers will be able to participate in the App Jackpot contest where they could win prizes worth over ₹5 lakhs. There will also be app-exclusive deals where products will be available on up to 60% discounts.Huawei P20 Pro first triple camera smartphone will be available at a minimum discount of Rs 10,000 during the sale. The smartphone launched at Rs 69,999 earlier this year is currently available at Rs 64,999 on Amazon. Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2240×1080 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. It is powered by a similar Kirin 970 octa-core SoC that also comes with a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based enhancement on features like selfies, video calling and face unlock. The device carries a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with SuperCharge support. It also offers IP67 water and dust resistance.OnePlus 6 can be purchased for Rs 5,000 less than its original price of Rs 34,999 during this Amazon Great Indian festival. The Rs 5,000 discount on the OnePlus 6 is going to be available on the base variant that comes with 64GB internal storage. The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose. On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel.Vivo V9 Pro gets a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing its price down to Rs 17,990 from Rs 19,990. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor powers the device, backed by a 3260mAh battery. The phone runs the company's proprietary "Funtouch 4.0 OS" based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is available in a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.The smartphone sports a 16MP selfie shooter and has 13MP + 2MP sensors at the rear. The V9Pro features 6.3-inch FHD+ "FullView" display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 90 percent screen-to-body ratio while the screen is protected by third-generation Corning Gorilla glass.Redmi Y2 is officially priced at Rs 12,999, and will be available at a small discount, with the website only teasing buyers with a price of Rs 1,_999. the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock.The Amazon offer will reduce the price of the Realme 1 variant, though it will still remain above Rs 10,000. The teaser, for now, only mentions Rs 1_,_90. Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.