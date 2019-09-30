Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More

This is indeed a great time to buy a new television for your home. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is hosting some of the best discounts on smart TVs in a while, and it is deals galore in this sale ahead of the Diwali festive season. But remember, it is important to pick the wheat from the chaff. The good deals from the middling ones. And the genuinely good TVs from those that may me mediocre but pretend to be great.

We have picked out the five best deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for TVs across all price points and screen sizes, which genuinely become very good deals once the discounts ate totaled up.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch

Rs 29,999

The newest television line-up from Xiaomi, the Mi LED TV 4X is now on sale on Amazon, and the 50-inch variant (L50M5-5AIN) makes for a rather good value-for-money proposition. This has the 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution and supports Dolby+ audio. This runs Android 9.0 with the PatchWall content discovery layer as well. But the real cherry on the cake is that the Mi LED TV 4X will run Netflix and Amazon Video streaming services out of the box (the older TVs will get this update in the coming weeks). So much so, that the new remote also has quick access keys for Netflix and Amazon Video. If you are to use the Amazon deals smartly, there could be further discounts that can be availed. For starters, if you are paying with an SBI credit or debit card, there is a discount of 10% up to a maximum of Rs 2,000—in this case, you will get the maximum Rs 2,000 off. That means the price of this TV goes down to Rs 27,999. If you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on this, which brings the price down to Rs 28,999. No cost EMI is also available on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Samsung Super 6 55-inch 4K TV

Rs 52,999

There are good deals and then there are some fantastic deals even before you total up the pennies saved with the discounts and offers in tow. This 55-inch 4K TV is a part of Samsung’s Super 6 line-up and is priced at Rs 52,999. For a large 4K TV from a brand as good as Samsung, this is clearly a very good deal. The basic specs include 4K (3840x2160) resolution, 2 HDMI ports as well as access to streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, YouTube and Google Play Movies. If you are paying with an SBI credit or debit card, you are eligible for a 10% discount up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 while there is a 5% discount up to a maximum of Rs 1,000 on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you have an old TV to exchange, that could get you a maximum of Rs 14,400 depending on screen size, model and condition. Purely for the screen size, this is a great TV to buy.

VU UltraAndroid TV

Rs 11,499 onwards

The latest television line-up from VU is called UltraAndroid and these are available in three variants—32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch. All three display sizes have the Full HD resolution, have two HDMI ports, support Dolby and DTS audio and run the Android 9 Pie smart TV operating system. Streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Video and Hotstar are available on these TVs. If you are paying with an SBI credit or debit card, you are eligible for a 10% discount up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 while there is a 5% discount up to a maximum of Rs 1,000 on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you have an old TV to exchange, that could get you a maximum of Rs 8,399 depending on screen size, model and condition. Interesting to note that there is a standard Rs 1,000 discount if you pay for these TVs using any of the prepaid payment methods.

TCL 65-inch 4K TV

Rs50,999

If you have space in your home and your heart for a 65-inch TV (65P8E; 2019 Model), then you really don’t need to break the bank anymore. This TCL TV is a 65-inch LED panel that supports HDR10, micro-dimming on the display and runs Android TV. If you are paying with an SBI credit or debit card, you are eligible for a 10% discount up to a maximum of Rs 2,000 while there is a 5% discount up to a maximum of Rs 1,000 on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you have an old TV to exchange, that could get you a maximum of Rs 16,900 depending on screen size, model and condition. You will also be eligible for a further 10% discount up to Rs 10,000 on SBI cards if the total order value exceeds Rs 50,000—which in this case it does.

OnePlus TV

Rs 69,900 onwards

The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 priced at Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro priced at Rs 99,900 are the company’s first smart TVs. The basic specs of the OnePlus TVs include the 55-inch screen size with 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolution, QLED panel which supports HDR10+，HLG and Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) standards, support for Dolby Atmos and Android TV. It is a bit perplexing that the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 packaging does not include a table-top stand. “This TV doesn't come with table-top stand,” says the Amazon listing—do keep that in mind. Nevertheless, if you still want to spend a lot of money on these TVs, there are some deals that bring down the price a bit. If you are paying with an SBI credit or debit card, you can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus TV. This means the price of the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 becomes Rs 67,900 while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro will cost Rs 97,900. If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, this will offer a meagre discount of Rs 1,000 on the sale price. The saving grace is perhaps the Rs 5,000 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance if purchased through any prepaid methods. And, you will be able to get a free Amazon Echo Dot with both variants of the OnePlus TV, for the time being. And if you have an older TV to exchange, that will get you a maximum of Rs 3,930 depending on the screen size, age and brand of the TV.

