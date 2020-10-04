Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Date Reveal, OnePlus 8T, New Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite And More

The online shopping battles are set to resume. Amazon and Flipkart have both confirmed that the battlelines have been drawn ahead of the festive shopping season. Amazon has simply announced the Great Indian Festival Sale and it still says, “coming soon”. It is expected that Amazon will finalize the dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in the coming days. Flipkart has already made the first move and confirmed that Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale will run through October 16 to October 21. One could expect the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to also coincide with these dates, at least partially.

One hint about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale could lie in the reveal that says the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will, among the new launches, feature the upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone. The OnePlus 8T is expected to launch on October 14. In the meantime, there remains a slow reveal of offers, schemes and discounts that shoppers can expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. Also listed among the launches is the upcoming Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This goes on sale on October 15 and is up for preorder now. The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is priced at Rs 2,999.

Amazon has given us a sneak peek at what all offers to expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. As always, the Amazon Prime members will get to shop with these deals before everyone else. Amazon also says that there will be a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI. Amazon says there will be No Cost EMI options as well as exchange offers on smartphones, laptops as well as other electronics and accessories. There will be deals on phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Honor and also the Apple iPhone line-up. The laptop deals could include offers on the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, the Microsoft Surface devices and more.

There will also be similar offers on appliances including TVs for your home. The Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices will also have special offers running, including combo schemes, as well as offers on new launches—the new Echo and Fire TV devices are expected to get some offers as they go on sale for the first time. At this time, you can also out to Amazon Alexa and say “Alexa, what is Great Indian Festival” to know more about the sale and also avail exclusive Alexa deals on accessories and devices such as the Wipro Smart Bulb, the Echo Flex and the Amazon Smart Plug.