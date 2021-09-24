Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Dates Revealed: Month-Long Sale To Start October 4

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 dates have finally been revealed by the e-commerce giant. Amazon India has announced that the Great Indian Festival sale for this year will begin on October 4, a full three days before rival Flipkart‘s Big Billion Days Sale that commences on October 7. Like last year, the sale this year will also run throughout the entire month of festivals in the country, Amazon said. The company is already teasing discounts and offers during the upcoming sale, which will bring offers on products in all categories ranging from smartphones, laptops, accessories, audio products, TVs, appliances, and more. Apart from discounts, there will be over 1,000 product launches during the Great Indian Festival Sale from brands like Apple, Asus, Fossil, HP, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Amazon has created a microsite for the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, where the company is teasing upcoming offers on various smartphones and electronic devices. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is also set to bring offers to Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers and displays, Fire TV products, and Kindle E-book readers. Amazon also said that there will be new launches around Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox consoles during the great Indian Festival Sale 2021. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, like every year, will go live earlier for Amazon Prime subscribers.

This year, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer users a 10 percent instant discount for those making purchases using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Further, Amazon Pay will allow users to save up to Rs 5,000 during the sale when they make payments of their utility bills, booking tickets, and sending money.

In contrast, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale now looks quite limited as it will go on only for six days from October 7 till October 12. Amazon, on the other hand, is planning a month-long “shopping festival" for its Indian customers. This is similar to the company’s Great Indian Festival Sale last year, where multiple sale rounds took place throughout the festive month of 2020.

