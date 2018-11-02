Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, 6 Pro, Realme 1 And More

The Amazon Great Indian Festival ‘Diwali Special’ is now live. Amazon India is offering 10 percent cash back as Amazon Pay balance on select smartphone deals. Apart from this an HDFC Cardholders will get an additional 10 percent instant discount. Just like its previous sales, no-cost EMI options will also be available through Bajaj Finserv card, and select debit and credit cards. Here’s a look at the top offers and discounts available on smartphones during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is available for Rs 10,999 during the sale. This is for the 4GB RAM variant of the phone, which comes with 64GB of storage. The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is available for Rs 10,999 for the base variant. Alongside that, the 4GB RAM variant will be sold for Rs 12,999. The new Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.Honor 8X will be available for purchase with a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC and 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay during the Great Indian Festival sale. The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.Realme 1 is available on sale for a price of INR 13,990. This is for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC.