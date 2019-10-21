Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Fancy This TCL 65-inch 4K TV For Rs 35,899?

This year, the Diwali sales seem to be all about great deals on televisions. Good news then for couch potatoes, who might be looking to get a new 4K TV home. TCL has a great deal on a 65-inch 4K TV during this Amazon Great Indian Sale Diwali Special Edition which is currently live and runs through till October 25. The TCL 65P8 TV is priced at Rs 47,999 before you can avail further discounts.

The TCL 65P8 4K Android TV comes with a bunch of offers that really make this large screen TV quite affordable. If you are paying with an Axis credit or debit card, you can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the TCL TV. This means the price comes down to Rs 45,999. You get the same Rs 2,000 discount if you are paying with a Citibank credit or debit card. If you convert your purchase to EMI on Axis or Citibank cards, there is a further Rs 250 discount that you can get on the final bill. There is a flat discount of Rs 400 if you are paying with a RuPay card. If you are paying via an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can also avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the sale price of the OnePlus TVs, as well as 5% additional Reward Points for your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

And if you have an older TV to exchange, that will get you a maximum of Rs 9,850 depending on the screen size, age and brand of the TV. This means that the price of the TCL 65P8 could come down to Rs

Unfortunately, there is no Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay cashback if you pay through any prepaid methods, as you would get with the OnePlus TV purchase. The price of the OnePlus TV doesn’t reduce in the final bill, but this cashback gets added to your Amazon Pay account for further transactions and payments.

The TCL 65P8 has a 64-inch LED display with the 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), micro-dimming and supports HDR 10 as well as HLG high dynamic range (HDR) standards. The smart TV platform is Google’s full Android TV, and there are three HDMI ports to connect your external devices such as cable TV and DTH set top boxes, game consoles and more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.