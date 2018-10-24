Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale & Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days: Buy Realme Phones on Discount

The Realme smartphone brand is a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The brand recently announced that it had sold 1 million devices during the previous round of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.This time around, the Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 are available on Flipkart with No EMI cost. Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro will come with an attractive 10% discount offers with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. Realme’s first ever device Realme 1 will be again open for sale on Amazon during it’s Great Indian Festival. Realme 1 variants with 4GB RAM | 64GB storage and 6GB RAM | 128GB storage will be given away at Rs 9990 and Rs 11990 respectively. The offers will be available from 24 to 28 October on Amazon's Great Indian Festival.Speaking on the success of Realme, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, “After witnessing a huge success by selling 1 million devices in the last Big Billion Days sale, we are now determined to create another milestone with another 1 million stocks ready for our fans. Realme offering multiple devices in all segments with best features, we are very confident that Realme will keep achieving multiple milestones going forward.”Realme C1, will be open for sale on October 24, 2018 from 12:00 Noon onwards. The smartphone is the first device to have a notch full screen in its price segment and has a 6.2-inch screen. The device has been priced at Rs 6,999/-.The Realme 2 Pro has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and supports 256GB microSD card extension. It comes with LPDDR4X four-channel memory, that increases the processing frequency, consumes 40% less power, starts apps faster, and runs multiple apps smoothly. With 128 GB storage users can access 27000 photos or 200+ movies in this phone.