Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 'Gifting Happiness Days': All Credit Card, Debit Card, and EMI Offers

The online shopping craze just doesn't seem to die down ahead of this year's festive season. With Flipkart announcing its Big Diwali Sale, competitor Amazon India has also extended its Great Indian Festival sale, in order to keep the competition fierce. The Great Indian Festival sale is witnessing the 'Gifting Happiness Days' where Amazon has announced more discounts across product categories including credit card offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers, among other deals.

During the 'Gifting Happiness Days' of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers are being given 10 percent instant discount on Citi bank, ICICI bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay cards. Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card users, on the other hand, will get their standard 5 percent discount on being Prime members and 3 percent off for non-Prime members. Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank credit card users will be able to avail straight Rs. 1,500 off on their purchases. On Debit cards, Citi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank users will get a Rs. 1,500 instant discount, while ICICI bank debit card users will only get a Rs. 750 instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get a Rs. 750 discount and an additional 3 percent reward points. RuPay card holders will get a flat Rs. 250 discount on both credit and debit cards throughout the 'Gifting Happiness Days' that last till November.

These credit card and debit card deals are also applicable on EMI transactions. Amazon has announced some great deals during the 'Gifting Happiness Days' of the Great Indian Festival sale on smartphones, laptops, accessories, and other appliances.