Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts On Purchases Till Oct 7

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce giant’s partner bank HDFC has reset its discount offers on debit and credit cards. This means that those who have already used the 10 percent HDFC Bank discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, can do shop and redeem the same discount again starting October 5. HDFC Bank card offers are only applicable till October 7 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a non0EMI order on a minimum order of Rs 5,000 through HDFC bank credit and debit cards from October 2 to October 7 during the Great Indian Festival sale. The limit has gotten reset today, which means that if you have already redeemed your Rs 1,500 discount, you have a chance of getting the same discount again.

Amazon offers a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on non-EMI orders and up to Rs 1,750 on EMI orders on the minimum order of Rs 5,000 on HDFC credit cards. With the reset, the discount value has now been changed to up to Rs 1,250 on non-EMI orders and up to Rs 1,500 on EMI orders from October 5 to October 7.

The 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000 on orders of Rs 2,500 o HDFC debit cards remains the same during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The sale started on October 2 for Prime members and went live for everyone else on October 3.

Amazon is also offering a Bonus Discount for HDFC Bank credit card owners during this year’s Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Customers will get an additional flat Rs 1,500 off on a single order of Rs 30,000 or above. They will also get a flat Rs 7,500 discount on a single order of Rs 1,00,000 or more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.